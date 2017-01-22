Algonquin skater follows his dreams with Disney on Ice

Kyle Shropshire, right, of Algonquin, plays Woody from "Toy Story" in the Disney on Ice production "Follow Your Heart," which plays Rosemont's Allstate Arena Jan. 25-29 before moving to the United Center Feb. 1-12. Courtesy of Motion PR

Algonquin's Kyle Shropshire took to the ice not long after he learned to walk.

"My mom was in the Ice Capades back in the day, and she became a skating coach. So my sister and I really grew up at the rink," said Shropshire, who did his first show at age 2.

Now 22, he's skating in the newest Disney on Ice production, "Follow Your Heart." He stars as "Toy Story" cowboy Woody and iceman Kristoff from "Frozen."

The Feld Entertainment ice show arrives at the Allstate Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29, before moving on to Chicago's United Center.

Shropshire's characters have different personalities and body types, so he alters his skating style for each.

"Woody is a hero and is all about friendship. He is 'loosey-goosey,' so it's super fun to play that rag doll and be a little bit carefree on the ice," Shropshire said. "Kristoff is a bit lazy in the beginning of the story that we tell. He is a little bit stronger -- standing more upright. So I have to move my body accordingly."

"Follow Your Heart" first focuses on characters from the film "Inside Out." The second act incorporates "Finding Dory," "Toy Story" and "Frozen," Shropshire said. Sixty Disney and Disney/Pixar characters are included.

Shropshire loves watching families in the audience.

"It's so great to see the kids singing and dancing. It's live entertainment. So every show has to be like our first show," he said.

And what's it like to perform with thousands of eyes watching?

"It's really fun. It turns on a switch in you to be thankful for where you are and what you have done," Shropshire said. "It takes a long time to feel comfortable and to make skating look easy -- to make it look effortless."

Shropshire and his 39 fellow "Follow Your Heart" cast members began rehearsing and learning the choreography last August. The show opened in September.

Shropshire is enjoying traveling across the country (and Canada) with Disney on Ice. He plans to go to college at some point and perhaps become a skating coach.

"I'd like to give back in a different way, and help kids strive for something," he said.

All his hours at the rink -- the years of skating practices and competitions -- have been rewarding for Shropshire.

"It's a lot of work day in and day out. Skating is definitely a tough sport," Shropshire said. "But it's great. It just becomes kind of a natural thing. You don't realize that what you are doing is actually hard for some people to do."