Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/21/2017 11:14 AM

LeBron considering return to US Olympic team under Popovich

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) looks up to dunk in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 118-103.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) looks up to dunk in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 118-103.
    Associated Press

  • Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives against Phoenix Suns' P.J. Tucker in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 118-103.

    Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, drives against Phoenix Suns' P.J. Tucker in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 118-103.
    Associated Press

 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James says Gregg Popovich taking over as coach of the U.S. Olympic team will be a factor in whether he plays in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

James has won two Olympic gold medals, but he skipped last summer's Rio de Janeiro Games to get rest after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA championship. On Saturday, James said Popovich "factors a lot" in his plans going forward with the U.S. team.

James was asked about Popovich, San Antonio's longtime coach, before the Cavs hosted the Spurs.

James considers "Pop" the greatest coach in NBA history and called him a "great mastermind of the game of basketball."

Popovich is replacing Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who led the U.S. team to three consecutive gold medals.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account