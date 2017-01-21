Breaking News Bar
 
Defending pairs champs withdraw from US championships

  • Tarah Kayne and Daniel O'Shea perform in the championship pairs short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships onThursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Defending pairs champions Tarah Kayne and Daniel O'Shea have withdrawn from the U.S. figure skating championships after Kayne suffered a concussion during a fall in the short program.

Alexandra Shaughnessy and James Morgan also withdrew Saturday because of an illness.

Kayne was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital after the fall during the short program on Thursday. After a series of follow-up exams, the chief medical officer determined that Kayne should not compete because of symptoms from the concussion.

Kayne and O'Shea were in fifth place entering Saturday's free skate. Shaughnessy and Morgan were ninth.

