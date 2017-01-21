Beachem's career day leads No. 15 Irish over Syracuse

Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia (32) slides into the Syracuse bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Notre Dame's Austin Torres (1) dives for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Syracuse's TyusÂ Battle (25) goes up for a layup between Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia (32) and V.J. Beachem (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

Syracuse's AndrewÂ White III (3) drives past Notre Dame's Rex Pflueger (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in South Bend, Ind. Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- V.J. Beachem scored a career-high 30 points for No. 15 Notre Dame, which snapped a four-game losing streak against Syracuse with an 84-66 victory on Saturday.

Matt Farrell added 15 points and nine assists for the Irish, who were coming off a three-point loss at No. 10 Florida State that stopped a seven-game win streak.

On an unseasonably warm January day for Northern Indiana, with temperatures in the 50s, Notre Dame (17-3, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) was hot from outside, hitting 11 3-pointers against the Syracuse zone.

Beachem tied his career high with six 3s and added seven rebounds. He finished 12 of 22 from the field and his point total was the most by an Irish player since Bonzie Colson had 31 against Duke last season.

Despite sitting much of the first half with foul trouble, Colson still finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season. Steve Vasturia added 11 points.

Tyler Lydon had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Syracuse (11-9, 3-4). Tyus Battle added 17 points and Andrew White III had 16. After being outrebounded by 20 in a loss to North Carolina on Monday, the Orange were again beaten on the boards, 39-28.

Syracuse also struggled from deep, going just 6 of 19 from 3-point range.

Notre Dame took a 16-point lead early in the second half with a 9-0 run and led by double digits the rest of the way. Rex Pflueger's 3 with just over 4 minutes left gave the Irish their largest lead of 22 points.

Beachem went on a personal 10-2 run in the first half, with consecutive dunks preceding consecutive 3-pointers to give the Irish a 12-point lead. Beachem had 17 points before the break.

After Notre Dame's lead swelled to 15, White knocked down two 3s, including one with 9 seconds left before the half to cut the Irish lead to 41-32.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange are 0-5 on the road and have yet to beat a ranked team, after being ranked as high as No. 16 earlier in the season.

Notre Dame: The Irish have yet to lose consecutive games this season and figured out a response after dropping their first ACC game on Wednesday.

RING OF HONOR

Former All-America guard David Rivers was inducted into Notre Dame's ring of honor at halftime. Rivers, who played from 1984-88, scored over 2,000 points in his career and was a first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in 1988.

Rivers, who comes from a family of 15 children in Jersey City, NJ, nearly died in a car accident in 1986, but came back and averaged 22 points per game in his final season at Notre Dame.

Former Notre Dame coach Digger Phelps has called Rivers the best player he's ever coached.

"When I hear that, it's humbling," Rivers said before Saturday's game. "I take it as one of the greatest compliments I could ever receive, and I just move on, because I'm familiar with some of these names that are up there (in the ring of honor) already. It's just awesome company."

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange return home for two, starting with Wake Forest on Tuesday before No. 10 Florida State visits on Saturday.

Notre Dame: The Irish host three of their next four, beginning with No. 16 Virginia on Tuesday

