Fischer scores in 1st game, Coyotes top Lightning 5-3

Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette (13) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with defenseman Anton Stralman (6) and center Gabriel Dumont during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) skates with the puck against Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) and left wing Brendan Perlini, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, left, skates away from Arizona Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn (2) and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, second from left, as they celebrate a goal by teammate Radim Vrbata during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes center Martin Hanzal, second from left, celebrates a goal by teammate Tobias Rieder against Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30) as Lightning defenseman Nikita Nesterov (89) watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone (26) scores a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30 during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Nineteen-year-old Christian Fischer scored in his first NHL game and the Arizona Coyotes dominated for the first two periods to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Saturday night.

Radim Vrbata tied a career best with four points - a goal and three assists - for the Coyotes, who snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the third time in their last 16 games. Martin Hanzal and Tobias Rieder each had a goal and two assists for Arizona.

One of Hanzal's assists came on Michael Stone's power-play goal an instant after Arizona's 5-on-3 advantage ended.

Cedric Paquette, Vladislav Namestnikov and Ondrej Palat scored for the Lightning, losers of eight of their last 10.

Arizona goalie Mike Smith had 45 saves and is 5-0-2 in games when he saved 40 or more shots.

The Coyotes outshot the Lightning 48-23.