1/21/2017

Sgarbossa, Balcerak in fine form at Buffalo Grove

Daily Herald report

Lake Park senior Eric Sgarbossa and St. Viator junior Michael Balcerak won two events apiece to set the tone in the Fred Palffy Invitational hosted by Buffalo Grove on Saturday.

Sgarbossa had the top performances in the 50-yard freestyle (22.25) and 100 breaststroke (59.60).

Balcerak turned in exceptional mid-season times in winning both the 200 free (1:41.35) and the 100 free (46.94).

Highland Park (213), Cary-Grove (160) and Lake Park (127) took the top three spots in the team race. Prospect (119) was fourth, and St. Viator (12) tied with the Glenbard North/East co-op for seventh.

Prospect had runner-up finishes in the medley and 200 freestyle relays. In the medley, Asher Ginnodo, Jacob Kosinski, Matt Inserra and Nick Partipilo finished in 1:42.23; in the 200 free relay the same quartet clocked 1:31.63.

Individually, Inserra placed third in the 50 free (22.44) and fourth in the 100 free (49.49), and Kosinski was third in the 100 breast (1:01.49)

St. Viator got a second-place finish from Michael Ruben in the 200 IM (2:06.05).

Cary-Grove had the top 200 free relay, as Omid Babakhani, Cameron Castro, Kolin Fadden and Ethan Hare won in 1:29.44.

The host Bison, who placed ninth with 81 points, got a winning effort in diving from senior Jack Delattre (460.80).

at Hinsdale Central: Palatine senior Alex Bartosik tied with Lincoln-Way East's Andy Grever for a victory in the 200 IM, as both touched in 2:00.67.

Bartosik also finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.64), and junior Jake Klein took fifth in the 500 free (5:01.01) and sixth in the 200 free (1:51.13).

New Trier, which got winning efforts in the 100 free and 100 breast from Charlie Scheinfeld, won the eight-team meet with 384 points. Whitney Young, which saw Mateo Chavez win the 50 free in 21.44, placed second with 222.

