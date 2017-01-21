Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 1/21/2017 8:20 AM

Chicago women's march aims to send message to Trump

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Thousands of people, especially women, are expected in downtown Chicago for a march that's connected to a similar gathering in Washington.

The Women's March on Chicago is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with a rally in Grant Park, followed by a march at 11:30 a.m.

Local activists will talk about health care, immigrant rights and gun violence. Organizers say they also want to send a message to President Donald Trump that "women will defend and further their rights."

Organizers want to connect people with organizations and causes. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Chicago's march is occurring the same day as a larger march in Washington and similar events in 200 other cities.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account