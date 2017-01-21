Chapecoense survivor lifts trophy 2 months after tragedy

Chapecoense soccer team fans take pictures at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. As the Chapecoense club rebuilds after the air crash that killed 19 players and nearly all members of the staff and board of directors, so is the town of 200,000. Associated Press

New players of the Chapecoense soccer team cheer supporters after a training session at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Three Chapecoense players survived and 19 players perished in an air crash that killed 71 people almost two months ago in Colombia. Associated Press

Chapecoense soccer team fans cheer during a team's training session at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Three Chapecoense players survived and 19 players perished in an air crash that killed 71 people almost two months ago in Colombia. Associated Press

Chapecoense soccer team player Alan Ruschel gestures to supporters after a training session at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Ruschel is one of the six passengers that survived in the Chapecoense air crash, which killed 71 people, including 19 team players almost two months ago in Colombia. Associated Press

Chapecoense soccer team fans cheer during a team's training session at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco, Brazil, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Three Chapecoense players survived and 19 players perished in an air crash that killed 71 people almost two months ago in Colombia. Associated Press

CHAPECO, Brazil -- A survivor of the air crash two months ago that killed 19 members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer club has lifted the Copa Sudamericana trophy in honor of his dead teammates.

The moving moment came Saturday just before the rebuilt side played its first match since the Nov. 28 tragedy.

Defender Neto offered the gesture in front of 20,000 fans at Chapecoense's sold-out stadium. He was followed in lifting the prize by two other players who survived the crash - goalkeeper Jackson Follmann and winger Alan Ruschel.

Chapecoense was awarded the trophy following the disaster, a move backed by Colombian club Atletico Nacional, which was scheduled to face Chapecoense in the Copa Sudamericana final.

Family members of the victims were also awarded medals, and another survivor- radio journalist Rafael Henzel - was set to announce the friendly against Brazilian champion Palmeiras.