updated: 1/21/2017 2:39 PM

Aaron Schock case assigned to federal judge in Urbana

Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A former federal prosecutor who became a judge in 2013 has been assigned to handle the corruption case against former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Shadid assigned the case to Judge Colin Bruce.

Bruce presides over a courtroom in Urbana. He worked in the U.S. attorney's office in Illinois' central district from 1989 to 2013, becoming first assistant U.S. attorney.

Schock is scheduled to go to trial July 11. The Republican from Peoria faces charges of fraud, filing a false tax return, theft of government funds and falsification of Federal Election Commission filings.

U.S. District Court Judge Sue Myerscough recused herself on Thursday, agreeing with defense attorneys that several issues could create an appearance of bias.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

