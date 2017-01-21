Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 1/21/2017 3:45 PM

Fair train likely to be idle again; new operator sought

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TIPTON, Ind. -- An agency that oversees the Indiana State Fair train is looking for a new partner to operate the 37-mile route.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2kerMvb ) reports that the Indiana Transportation Museum will no longer manage the train. There's been a dispute over repairs and maintenance on the railroad between Tipton and Indianapolis.

For decades, the train carried people from Indianapolis' northern suburbs to the Indiana State Fairgrounds each summer. But the train didn't run in 2016 because of track conditions, and service this year appears unlikely, too.

The railroad is under the control of the Hoosier Heritage Port Authority. Michael Obergfell, president of the port authority, says there's been too much "inaction" by the museum on track issues. Repairs could cost millions of dollars.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account