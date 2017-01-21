Fair train likely to be idle again; new operator sought

TIPTON, Ind. -- An agency that oversees the Indiana State Fair train is looking for a new partner to operate the 37-mile route.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2kerMvb ) reports that the Indiana Transportation Museum will no longer manage the train. There's been a dispute over repairs and maintenance on the railroad between Tipton and Indianapolis.

For decades, the train carried people from Indianapolis' northern suburbs to the Indiana State Fairgrounds each summer. But the train didn't run in 2016 because of track conditions, and service this year appears unlikely, too.

The railroad is under the control of the Hoosier Heritage Port Authority. Michael Obergfell, president of the port authority, says there's been too much "inaction" by the museum on track issues. Repairs could cost millions of dollars.

