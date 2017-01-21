Chicago women's march aims to send message to Trump

CHICAGO (AP) -- Thousands of people, especially women, are expected in downtown Chicago for a march that's connected to a similar gathering in Washington.

The Women's March on Chicago is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with a rally in Grant Park, followed by a march at 11:30 a.m.

Local activists will talk about health care, immigrant rights and gun violence. Organizers say they also want to send a message to President Donald Trump that "women will defend and further their rights."

Organizers want to connect people with organizations and causes. More than 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Chicago's march is occurring the same day as a larger march in Washington and similar events in 200 other cities.