Hoffman Estates 18-year-old ID'd as driver in fatal Algonquin crash

hello

The dead driver in a fiery single-car crash early Wednesday in Algonquin was identified Saturday afternoon as an18-year-old man from Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Anne Majewski, McHenry County Coroner, said in a news release that the office used advanced fingerprinting techniques to identify the man as Brandon Soriano-Saldana.

Soriano-Saldana died after his Dodge Charger veered off the road and struck a utility pole. Investigators determined Soriano-Saldana was traveling west on Algonquin Road before the crash, which happened at around 1:30 a.m. Soriano-Saldana was badly burned and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:53 a.m.

The autopsy Wednesday revealed that he sustained blunt force injuries and significant burning. The coroner's office performed toxicology and carbon monoxide tests but the results are not yet available.