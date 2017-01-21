Outdoors beckoned with springlike temperatures Saturday

Temperatures in the high 50s Saturday offered suburban residents a chance to enjoy the outdoors during what is likely a brief respite from winter weather.

Brian Sirois of Palatine, wearing a light athletic top and shorts, ran 7 miles on the track at William Rainey Harper College in Palatine midmorning.

"Springtime in January baby, you can't beat this," Sirois said.

Sirois, who mainly works out to stay healthy but also competes in races, ran 5 miles in the one clear lane on an otherwise snow-covered track on Christmas Day three weeks ago.

A mild, sunny day Saturday offered an opportunity to work out in pleasant conditions.

"For die-hard runners, this is bonus time," Sirois said.