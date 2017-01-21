Breaking News Bar
 
Archery, not snowshoeing, offered at Winter Adventure Day

  • Rich Tiltges, along with his children Teagan, 5, and Breckin, 3, of Glen Ellyn retrieve their arrows during a Winter Adventure Day, organized by the DuPage County Forest Preserve at Hidden Lake Forest Preserve in Downers Grove.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Christina Adcock, senior ranger for the DuPage County Forest Preserve District, teaches archery to Teagan Tiltges, 5, of Glen Ellyn during a Winter Adventure Day at Hidden Lake Forest Preserve in Downers Grove.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Nathan Ori, 6, of Lombard wins a bat shelter prize during a drawing at Winter Adventure Day, organized by the DuPage County Forest Preserve, at Hidden Lake Forest Preserve in Downers Grove.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

January should be embarrassed.

This is supposed to be the tough-guy month, the 31 grueling days you don't want to meet in a dark alley.

It's supposed to be cold and snowy and icy and then cold some more.

It's supposed to be the perfect time for Glen Ellyn Park District and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County to plan something called a Winter Adventure Day to combat cabin fever.

It's not supposed to be in the 50s. It's not supposed to feel more like a Spring Adventure Day.

No offense, Mr. Tough Guy, but for a January, you've come to resemble an old softy like May.

The good news for folks who showed up Saturday at Hidden Lake Forest Preserve was that organizers were prepared for just such an occasion.

So, no, visitors couldn't experiment with ice fishing or snowshoeing. But they could try their hand at archery and geocaching, which is kind of like an outdoor treasure hunt.

And an outdoor treasure hunt, it turns out, is exactly what we need this month because it sure seems like January has gone into hiding.

"What a day in January! The weather was nice like this last year too," said Rich Tiltges of Glen Ellyn. "We had a lot of fun with the archery. The kids really enjoyed shooting the bow and arrow."

Tiltges and his wife Beth also said they liked walking around the lake geocaching, finding hidden objects via a GPS coordinate.

