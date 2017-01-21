Images: Women's marches across the country

More than 500,000 protesters marched on Washington, D.C., on Saturday -- and an estimated 3 million people demonstrated worldwide -- a day after President Donald Trump took office.
Participants gather for the Women's March on Washington on Independence Avenue on Saturday.
Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early Saturday to protest on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency
Lily Donahue of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., center, holds a sign along the barricades Saturday at the Women's March on Washington.
Madonna performs Saturday during the Women's March on Washington.
Protesters gather at the stage for the Women's March on Washington on Saturday.
Betsy Rosen of Charlotte, N.C., hugs Aya Laoufir, 17, of Arlington, Va., on Saturday during a women's rally against President Donald Trump in Washington.
Participants gather for the Women's March on Washington Saturday.
A protester holds a sign Saturday at the Minnesota Women's March in front of state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn.
Protesters prepare to rally Saturday in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
Women prepare to make their voices heard on Saturday, the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, in Washington.
Kaelyn Warne, left, and Marvi Ali, both former students of College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., join other women in protest Saturday at the Ellipse in Washington.
Writer and political activist Gloria Steinem speaks to the crowd Saturday during the Women's March on Washington
Actress America Ferrera addresses the crowd during the Women's March on Washington.
A demonstrator carries a life-size cardboard cutout of Democrat Hillary Clinton while marching up Fifth Avenue Saturday in New York.
Protesters rally Saturday during the Chicago women's march.
The Chicago women's march drew more than 150,000 people, according to estimates.
Demonstrators march on 55th Street near Trump Tower during a protest Saturday in New York
A woman holds a sign amid a sea of pink caps before a women's march Saturday in Seattle.
Thousands of people participate in a women's march Saturday in St. Louis.
Protesters gather at Boston Common during a women's march Saturday in Boston.
Demonstrators march in Saturday in Atlanta.
Demonstrators march across 42nd Street during a women's march Saturday in New York.
Alicia Keys performs during the Women's March on Washington on Saturday.
Actress Ashley Judd was one of the celebrities to take part in Saturday's Women's March on Washington.
A woman takes a picture of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officers wearing pink hats on Saturday as marchers fill 17th Street.
Allison Poff, of Fort Collins, Colo., holds a sign during the women's march Saturday in downtown Cheyenne, Wyo.
Anna Purnell with Forward! Marching Band performs Saturday during the women's march up State Street to the state Capitol in Madison, Wis..
Mariah Parker chants during the Athens Women's March at the Athena statue in downtown Athens, Ga. Roughly 700 people attended Saturday's march to pressure President Donald Trump to preserve women's rights.
People march through downtown Portland, Ore., on Saturday
Actress Emma Watson sits in the crowd Saturday during the Women's March on Washington.
