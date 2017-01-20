Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
Officer uses stun gun on girl, 15, after fight on school bus

Associated Press
ELKHART, Ind. -- Northern Indiana police say an officer subdued a 15-year-old girl with a stun gun after she struggled while being arrested for fighting with a classmate.

Elkhart Police Department spokesman Sgt. Chris Snyder says two girls, ages 15 and 14, fought Wednesday morning on a school bus.

Off-duty officers who provide school security tried unsuccessfully to calm down the two teens when the bus arrived at Elkhart Central High School.

Snyder tells The Elkhart Truth (http://bit.ly/2iShf3P ) that an officer used a stun gun on the 15-year-old after she pushed his arm away and tried pulling away while being handcuffed. Police arrested the 14-year-old without incident.

Both girls face juvenile charges of disorderly conduct, while the 15-year-old was also charged with resisting law enforcement charge.

___

Information from: The Elkhart Truth, http://www.elkharttruth.com

