45 things about Trump and the inauguration

U.S. President-elect John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, leave their Georgetown residence for the Inauguration Day ceremonies Jan. 20, 1961. Associated press

Sizing him up1) At 70, Donald Trump is the oldest president to take office. Ronald Reagan was 69 on inauguration day in 1981.

3 Doors Down is on the inauguration festivities schedule. - Courtesy of Naperville Ribfest

2) Trump's doctor says he's 6 feet, 3 inches tall, while his driver's license says he's 6-foot-2. Either way, he's the third-tallest president, after Abraham Lincoln (6-foot-4) and Lyndon B. Johnson (6-foot-3½).

3) Trump is the first president to take office with no military or government experience.

4) His five children put him above the average for presidents (4.1 children) but far below the record of 15 (John Tyler).

Inauguration day5) On the program:

• U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, call to order

• Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan, archbishop of New York; the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference; and the Rev. Paula White-Cain, New Destiny Christian Center, readings and invocation

• U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, administering oath of office to Vice President-elect Michael Pence

• Chief Justice John Roberts, administering oath of office to Trump

• Rabbi Marvin Hier, Simon Wiesenthal Center; the Rev. Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association; Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, Great Faith Ministries International, readings and benediction.

The Donald Trump bobblehead is among the collectibles for sale.

6) Performing at inauguration festivities are 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, Big & Rich, Tony Orlando, The Piano Guys, Sam Moore, Tim Rushlow, The Frontmen of Country, Travis Greene, DJ Ravidrums, the Talladega College Tornado Marching Band, Jackie Evancho, members of the Rockettes, the U.S. Marine Band, Missouri State University Chorale and Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

7) The swearing-in ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. our time on the west side of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's inaugural address will follow. The parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House is scheduled for 2 p.m.

All major networks will broadcast a full day of events and most also will stream them online, as will C-SPAN, The Washington Post and the White House, at www.whitehouse.gov/live.

Official Trump swag8) 2017 White House 24-karat gold finished Easter egg to commemorate Trump's first Easter Egg Roll -- on sale for $125

9) President Donald Trump bobblehead, "Now with 45th President added" -- $29

10) Official Inauguration 16-ounce cups -- four for $20

11) Red cap collectible ornament -- $99

Party like it's 201712) Obama's first inaugural festivities lasted five days; Trump's will last three.

13) Bill Clinton hit 14 official balls on the day he was sworn in. Trump plans appearances at three.

14) Some inaugural parades have lasted more than four hours. Trump plans for 90 minutes.

15) Former presidents attending are Obama, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton (along with Hillary Clinton).

The weather16) 46 degrees: Predicted temperature at noon in Washington today, the time of the inauguration in the Eastern time zone.

17) 37 degrees: The average noon temperature on Inauguration Day.

Donald Trump isn't taller than President Abraham Lincoln, here in 1861, was. - Associated Press

18) 7 degrees: The noon temperature for Reagan's second inauguration in 1985, the coldest.

19) 55 degrees: The noon temperature for Reagan's first inauguration in 1981, the warmest.

20) 1.77 inches: Rainfall on Franklin D. Roosevelt's second inauguration in 1937. Rain is predicted for today's ceremony.

21) 8 inches: Snowfall the night before John F. Kennedy was sworn in in 1961.

Winter White House22) Trump gave that name to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in a post Wednesday on Twitter showing him sitting at a desk there three weeks ago.

Ronald and Nancy Reagan experienced both the coldest and warmest Inauguration Days. -

Presidential parodies 23) Alec Baldwin famously plays Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

Other presidential portrayals have included:

24) Jay Pharoah and Fred Armisen as Barack Obama

25) Will Ferrell as George W. Bush

26) Darrell Hammond as Bill Clinton

27) Dana Carvey as George H.W. Bush

28) Phil Hartman and Jim Carrey as Ronald Reagan

29) Dan Aykroyd as Jimmy Carter

30) Chevy Chase as Gerald Ford

Going/NotAmong members of Congress representing the suburbs ...

31) Democratic U.S. Reps. Bill Foster of Naperville, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg and Brad Schneider of Deerfield and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin of Springfield and Tammy Duckworth of Hoffman Estates will attend the inauguration, as will Republican U.S. Reps. Peter Roskam of Wheaton and Randy Hultgren of Plano.

32) Democratic U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston and Mike Quigley of Chicago will not attend.

33) Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will not attend.

Oath, again34) Transposed words led to a do-over of the inaugural oath in 2009. Chief Justice John G. Roberts administered the oath a second time to Obama at the White House the day after the inauguration. Roberts had misplaced the word "faithfully" the first time around in the line "I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States."

35) In 1909, Chief Justice Melville Fuller misread the oath as he swore in William Howard Taft. In 1929, when Taft was chief justice, he misstated a line of the oath that was repeated incorrectly by Herbert Hoover. Neither president did a repeat.

36) The words to the Oath of Office are contained in the U.S. Constitution. George Washington often is credited with the tradition of ending with "so help me God," but researchers have called that into question, saying the phrase was not universally used until the late 1940s.

From the archives37) $14.98: Asking price on eBay of a Jan. 21, 2009, New York Times covering Obama's inauguration.

38) William Henry Harrison spoke for 1 hour and 45 minutes during a blizzard at his 1941 inauguration, came down with pneumonia and died a month later.

39) Thomas Jefferson was the first president to take the oath of office in the new capital city, Washington, in 1801.

40) Jefferson also was the first to have an inaugural parade, in 1805.

41) It wasn't until 1809 that the first inaugural ball was held on the same day as the inauguration. James and Dolly Madison attended, and tickets were $4 each.

42) In 1829, Andrew Jackson was the first to be sworn in on the Capitol steps.

From left, Dana Carvey as President George H.W. Bush, Maya Rudolph as first lady Michelle Obama, Dan Aykroyd as President Jimmy Carter, Will Ferrell as President George W. Bush, director Ron Howard, Darrell Hammond as President Bill Clinton, Fred Armisen as President Barack Obama, Jim Carrey as President Ronald Reagan and Chevy Chase as President Gerald Ford on the set of a video promoting financial reform. - AP Photo/FunnyorDie.com

43) The last president to wear a hat to his inauguration was John F. Kennedy in 1961.

44) Calvin Coolidge's 1925 inauguration was broadcast nationally over the radio, Herbert Hoover's was recorded for a newsreel in 1929, Harry S. Truman's inaugural address was televised in 1949, and Bill Clinton's 1997 inauguration was streamed live over the internet.

45) William McKinley was the first to have his address recorded by a movie camera in 1897.

