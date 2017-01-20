Dawn Patrol: Illinois Republicans head to inauguration with more unity

From left, Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter of Winnetka, Christina and Ron Gidwitz of Chicago and Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider of Bartlett posed for a photo at an inauguration reception in Washington. Courtesy of Richard Porter

Illinois Republicans head to inauguration with more unity than before

Months ago, not all Illinois Republicans were thrilled with the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency. But this week, hundreds have headed to Washington to welcome a new era with Trump's inauguration this morning, feeling more like a cohesive group. Full story.

Bolingbrook man dies in one-car crash in Naperville

A 65-year-old Bolingbrook man was killed yesterday when the car he was driving struck a traffic signal post near Ogden Avenue and Route 59 in Naperville, authorities said. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members. Full story.

Hastert wants assault victim to return $1.7 million in hush money

Imprisoned former House Speaker Dennis Hastert wants one of his sexual abuse victims to return the $1.7 million in hush money the Illinois Republican paid him over several years, according to a court filing this week in an ongoing civil case. Full story.

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car at Westfield Mall

A pedestrian was injured yesterday evening after being hit by a car in the parking lot of Westfield Mall in Vernon Hills, fire officials said. Countryside firefighters responded to the mall at 7:19 p.m. after someone was hit outside the entrance near Maggiano's, Countryside Lt. John Sherwood said. Full story.

Hultgren renews push for global human sex trafficking crackdown

U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren reinforced his quest to end human sex trafficking by reintroducing legislation in the new Congress that shames countries who don't make efforts to eliminate the demand for prostitution. Full story.

Gang-related vandalism painted around Geneva

Geneva police want residents to be vigilant after gang symbols were painted throughout the city last weekend, police said. The vandalism included spray-painted symbols and words referencing various gangs that were found between Friday and Sunday, Geneva police said in a news release. Full story.

Gurnee police hunting mall brawl participants

Arrest warrants have been issued for seven adults and two juveniles in connection with a Christmas Eve fight at Gurnee Mills that was posted on social media, authorities said. Gurnee police announced yesterday they are looking for all nine suspects in the Dec. 24 fight. Police said many in the brawl had fled before officers arrived. Full story.

Butler named All-Star starter for East

After being named an all-star starter for the first time in his NBA career, Jimmy Butler held a quick conference call with reporters to share his feelings. Butler will join Cleveland's LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Toronto's DeMar DeRozan and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo in the East lineup for the Feb. 19 game in New Orleans. Full story.