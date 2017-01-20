Bond set at $4 million for teen charged with murder near Glen Ellyn

James Aydelotte, who lives near Glen Ellyn, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Bond was set at $4 million Friday for a teen charged with killing a 49-year-old man near Glen Ellyn.

James Aydelotte, 19, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 17 death of James Murray.

DuPage County sheriff's deputies said they responded around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday to a home on the 2N200 block of Mildred Avenue near Glen Ellyn after receiving a 911 call from Aydelotte's mother reporting Murray was injured and unresponsive.

Murray reportedly was an acquaintance visiting Aydelotte when the two got into a verbal altercation. Assistant State's Attorney Bridget Carlson said in DuPage County court Friday that Aydelotte admitted to striking Murray because he was upset with comments Murray made about his girlfriend.

According to witnesses, Aydelotte struck Murray in the face and stomped on his head twice, leaving imprints from the heel of his shoe. He also used a knife to cut Murray's leg and then asked witnesses to clean off the knife and hide it, along with his shoes.

Murray suffered severe injuries, including a broken jaw and significant brain bleeding, and was taken to two area hospitals before dying Jan. 18. An autopsy determined the death was a homicide caused by multiple blunt force trauma.

Aydelotte has an extensive criminal history and was determined to be a flight risk, resulting in Judge Richard Russo setting bail at $4 million.

His next court date is Jan. 31.