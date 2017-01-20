Other suburban officers who died in line of duty

The Bloomingdale police officer killed in the line of duty late Thursday joins nearly 90 others who have died while serving communities across the suburbs.
According to the national Officer Down Memorial Page, 87 municipal, county and state police officers have died in the North, Northwest and West suburbs since 1885. The officers are among 1,153 who died in the line of duty across Illinois since 1781, according to the officer memorial site, a nonprofit organization that honors fallen law enforcement members by preserving their stories.
Officer Raymond Murrell is the first to die while working to serve and protect in Bloomingdale, but elsewhere in DuPage County, there have been 19 officer deaths since 1885.
Here is a list of the police personnel who died in the line of duty during the past 10 years across the region:
• Officer Raymond Murrell, Bloomingdale police
End of watch: Jan. 19
Cause of death: One-car crash while responding to a retail theft call
• Officer Jason Gallero, Cook County sheriff's police
End of watch: Sept. 15, 2016
Cause of death: Collapsed while running during a training exercise
• Deputy Sheriff Dwight Darwin Maness, McHenry County sheriff's office
End of watch: Sept. 14, 2015
Cause of death: Gunfire in Holiday Hills
• Trooper James Michael Sauter, Illinois State Police
End of watch: March 28, 2013
Cause of death: Squad car struck by a semitrailer truck on I-294 near Northbrook
• Correctional officer Nikkii Bostic-Jones, Cook County sheriff's corrections department
End of watch: July 18, 2012
Cause of death: Vehicular assault
• Officer Frank Paul Russo, Schaumburg police
End of watch: Nov. 1, 2008
Cause of death: Heart attack while struggling with a suspect
• Officer James Knapp, Cook County sheriff's police
End of watch: Jan. 4, 2006
Cause of death: Automobile crash