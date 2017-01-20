Hundreds opposed to Trump march in Chicago

Hundreds of protesters opposed to Donald Trump and his policies marched around the Loop on Inauguration Day.

They intermittently shut down Lake Shore Drive, with separate groups jumping on and off the road and blocking traffic as police tried to keep lanes clear.

The crowd of demonstrators grew steadily throughout the afternoon. Two groups of protesters gathered initially at either Daley Plaza or near Trump Tower around 4 p.m. Marching began around 4:30 p.m. as the two groups met up, and the crowd continued to grow as the evening wore on.

When the pack of protesters made it north of the river, blocking busy streets in River North, things got heated.

A passer-by and a protester nearly came to blows on the sidewalk. Someone in the crowd shattered the windows of a bank on Michigan Avenue. Chicago police said that as of 9:20 p.m., six people had been arrested.

Those protesting said they will not be silent over the next four years. The demonstrators marched around the Loop, up State Street, past Trump Tower, and eventually out onto Lake Shore Drive, blocking traffic along their way.

Chicago will host a local Women's March Saturday, a reflection of the massive Women's March on Washington. Organizers have said approximately 50,000 protesters are expected to attend here; organizers in the nation's capital are expecting at least 200,000.

