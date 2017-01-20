Breaking News Bar
 
Elorac receives patent for treating chronic inflammatory disorders

Business Wire

U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has issued a patent to Vernon Hills-based Elorac Inc. for a "Method and Compositions for Treating Chronic Inflammatory Disorders."

The patent provides for an immune-modulating composition for treating chronic inflammatory disorders such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and uveitis. The composition comprises a complex which inhibits the actions of proinflammatory cytokines and their transduction pathways. Clinical studies in plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis demonstrated impressive efficacy and safety.

"We believe our product has many advantages over current agents including a very favorable safety profile, significantly reduced patient costs and exceptional efficacy," said Elorac president and CEO Jeffrey Bernstein. "Our product has the potential to be used as either monotherapy or adjunctive treatment for patients already receiving a biological agent."

