Adelphia sells Aurora retail building for $5.2 million

Adelphia Properties has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant retail building at 1480 N. Orchard Road, Aurora, for $5.2 million.
The 11,810 square-foot retail building consists of a mixture of national tenants, including Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Jimmy John's. The retail center offers high vehicle traffic counts with frontage at a heavily traveled commercial corridor surrounded by numerous national tenants.
Adelphia Properties' Simeon Spirrison, CCIM & George Spirrison, CCIM represented the buyer, a Midwest-based private real estate investor, in the transaction.