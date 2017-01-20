Breaking News Bar
 
Traffic light doesn't signal Mariano's opening in Des Plaines

  • Tye Dupuis takes down the old traffic light Friday after the new light in front of the coming Mariano's at the corner of Mount Prospect and Golf Roads in Des Plaines was turned on.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
By Chacour Koop
ckoop@dailyherald.com

A new traffic light was switched on Friday on Mount Prospect Road near the much-anticipated Mariano's, but that's not a signal the Des Plaines grocery store will open sooner than expected, officials said.

Construction continues on the grocery store at the northeast corner of Golf and Mount Prospect roads, which is scheduled for a March opening, said Dean Kelly, president of the site developer, Bartlett-based Abbott Land & Investment Corp.

"We're on schedule and everything is going well," he said.

The traffic signal is operated by the Illinois Department of Transportation, independent of the grocer, said Mike McMahon, director of the city's community and economic development department.

Crews broke ground on the $24 million project -- the 41st grocery store in the chain -- in April 2016.

Article Comments ()
