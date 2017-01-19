Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 1/19/2017 3:41 PM

LSU dismisses nose guard Travonte Valentine from team

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU coach Ed Orgeron says he has dismissed sophomore nose guard Travonte Valentine for violating team rules.

Valentine, of Hialeah, Florida, had 10 tackles in the 2016 season's first five games, sitting out the final seven.

Valentine arrived at LSU in 2014 as a highly touted defensive tackle. The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2iY4jN8) that the Southeastern Conference never cleared him to play and then coach Les Miles kicked him off the team in the summer of 2015.

He transferred to Arizona Western College, in Yuma, playing six games there before being expelled after a fight and arrest for disorderly conduct - a charge dismissed by a judge.

He transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College last January, qualified over the summer and returned to LSU.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account