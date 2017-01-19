Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/19/2017 5:09 PM

Falcons' Shanahan will have another meeting with 49ers

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan walks on the field during an NFL football practice , Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Flowery Branch, Ga.. The Falcons will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday in Atlanta.

    Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan walks on the field during an NFL football practice , Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Flowery Branch, Ga.. The Falcons will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday in Atlanta.
    Associated Press

 
By PAUL NEWBERRY
Associated Press
 
 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Kyle Shanahan plans to talk again with the San Francisco 49ers about their head coaching vacancy, with all signs pointing to the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator landing the job.

Shanahan is the only apparent candidate for the last available head coaching position in the NFL.

The son of former NFL coach Mike Shanahan interviewed with the 49ers when Atlanta had a bye week during the wild-card round. He said they would arrange another meeting, most likely next week after the Falcons face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game.

If the Falcons win, Shanahan would have time for a follow-up meeting before the Falcons head to Houston for the Feb. 5 Super Bowl.

He couldn't take over the job until Atlanta's season ends.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account