1/19/2017

Browns nearing contract with linebacker Jamie Collin

By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns are close to a contract agreement with linebacker Jamie Collins.

The sides have been in talks for several days and were nearing a deal on Thursday night.

The Browns acquired Collins in a mid-season trade with the New England Patriots, giving up a third-round pick for the former Pro Bowler.

CBSSports.com first reported the Browns and Collins were making progress on a contract extension

Collins is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in March, but the Browns want to sign the 27-year-old to a multi-year deal. He made an impact on Cleveland's young defense and said he enjoyed playing with the Browns despite the team finishing with a 1-15 record.

