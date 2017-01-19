The Latest: Third time's a charm for Svetlana Kuznetsova

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard makes a forehand return to United States' Coco Vandeweghe during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Associated Press

United States' Coco Vandeweghe yells in frustration while playing Canada's Eugenie Bouchard during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Associated Press

Germany's Angelique Kerber makes a forehand return to Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Associated Press

Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova tosses the ball to serve to Serbia's Jelena Jankovic during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The Latest from the Australian Open on Friday (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

It was third time lucky for Svetlanta Kuznetsova at the Australian Open - she served for the match three times before beating Jelena Jankovic 6-4, 5-7, 9-7 to advance to the fourth round.

Kuznetsova, who won the 2004 U.S. Open and the 2009 French Open, served for the match at 5-4 in the second set and again in the third but was broken both times by former No. 1 Jankovic.

She broke Jankovic's serve at 8-7 in the third, then held service on four consecutive points to clinch the match in 3 hours, 36 minutes.

Kuznetsova will next play another Russian, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat Elina Svitolina 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

___

3:00 p.m.

Defending champion Angelique Kerber won the first eight games and went on to beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-0, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round.

Kerber, who beat Pliskova's twin sister, Karolina, in the U.S. Open final last year, next plays American CoCo Vandeweghe, who beat former semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard earlier Friday.

___

1:35 p.m.

American CoCo Vandeweghe is the first woman through to the fourth round at Melbourne Park, defeating former semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Vandeweghe rallied from a break down in the third set and fought off four more break points at 4-all before closing out the match in 2 hours, 22 minutes. She reached the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time.

Vandeweghe's new doubles partner, Martina Hingis, cheered her on throughout the match. Afterward, the American joked that Hingis might scold her for playing "too long to be fresh for the doubles."

The American is ranked higher than Bouchard, but the Canadian has been playing well and aiming to get back to the fourth round at a major for the first time since 2015.

Vandeweghe next plays the winner between top-seeded Angelique Kerber and Kristyna Pliskova, who play later Friday.

___

11:15 a.m.

A rainy morning gave way to mostly cloudy skies on Friday as defending champion Angelique Kerber and top-seeded Andy Murray prepare for their third-round matches at the Australian Open.

Kerber was scheduled to play Kristyna Pliskova in a Rod Laver Arena match, while Murray, who injured his ankle in his second-round match, was set to play Sam Querrey at Hisense Arena.

Four-time champion Roger Federer, coming back from six months on the sidelines with a left knee injury, was set to play Tomas Berdych in a night match on Rod Laver. It will be the sternest test the 17-time major champion has faced since returning to tournament play.

Singles matches began on time on the main show courts.