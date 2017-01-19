Wall has 29 points, 13 assists as Wizards top Knicks 113-110

Washington Wizards' Trey Burke (33) drives past New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

New York Knicks president Phil Jackson watches from the stands during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Washington Wizards' Markieff Morris, right, and New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, left, compete for control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Washington Wizards' John Wall (2) goes up for a dunk in front of New York Knicks' Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Washington Wizards' John Wall (2) reacts after a dunk in front of New York Knicks' Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- John Wall had 29 points and 13 assists, scoring Washington's final four points in the last 32 seconds as the surging Wizards beat the New York Knicks 113-110 on Thursday night.

Otto Porter Jr. made six 3-pointers for the second straight night and added 23 points, but the Wizards needed big plays from Wall down the stretch to win their fourth in a row.

He made two free throws to put Washington back on top after New York had rallied to take a 110-109 lead, then rebounded Carmelo Anthony's miss and left all the Knicks in his dust as he raced down the floor for a dunk with 13.7 seconds to play.

Anthony finished with 34 points but Wall stole the ball from Brandon Jennings to prevent the Knicks from attempting a 3-pointer that could have tied it.