Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/19/2017 9:25 PM

Wall has 29 points, 13 assists as Wizards top Knicks 113-110

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Washington Wizards' John Wall (2) reacts after a dunk in front of New York Knicks' Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York.

    Washington Wizards' John Wall (2) reacts after a dunk in front of New York Knicks' Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Washington Wizards' John Wall (2) goes up for a dunk in front of New York Knicks' Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York.

    Washington Wizards' John Wall (2) goes up for a dunk in front of New York Knicks' Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Washington Wizards' Markieff Morris, right, and New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, left, compete for control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York.

    Washington Wizards' Markieff Morris, right, and New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, left, compete for control of the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • New York Knicks president Phil Jackson watches from the stands during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York.

    New York Knicks president Phil Jackson watches from the stands during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Washington Wizards' Trey Burke (33) drives past New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York.

    Washington Wizards' Trey Burke (33) drives past New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

 
By BRIAN MAHONEY
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- John Wall had 29 points and 13 assists, scoring Washington's final four points in the last 32 seconds as the surging Wizards beat the New York Knicks 113-110 on Thursday night.

Otto Porter Jr. made six 3-pointers for the second straight night and added 23 points, but the Wizards needed big plays from Wall down the stretch to win their fourth in a row.

He made two free throws to put Washington back on top after New York had rallied to take a 110-109 lead, then rebounded Carmelo Anthony's miss and left all the Knicks in his dust as he raced down the floor for a dunk with 13.7 seconds to play.

Anthony finished with 34 points but Wall stole the ball from Brandon Jennings to prevent the Knicks from attempting a 3-pointer that could have tied it.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account