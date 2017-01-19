Breaking News Bar
 
Surging Capitals cruise to 7-3 win over Blues

  • Washington Capitals' Brett Connolly scores past St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) as Blues' Colton Parayko (55) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

  • St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen is slow to get up after giving up a goal to Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals' Lars Eller, of Denmark, and St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko, right, chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals' Jay Beagle, left, is congratulated by Daniel Winnik after scoring during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, reaches for the puck alongside St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals' Andre Burakovsky, of Austria, celebrates after scoring during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals' Andre Burakovsky, of Austria, changes direction as St. Louis Blues' Robby Fabbri (15) defends, before scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

  • St. Louis Blues' Alexander Steen, right, controls the puck as Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals' Daniel Winnik, center, skates between St. Louis Blues' Kevin Shattenkirk (22) and Colton Parayko (55) while chasing the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in St. Louis. The Capitals won 7-3.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals' Marcus Johansson, of Sweden, and St. Louis Blues' Jay Bouwmeester (19) chase the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in St. Louis. The Capitals won 7-3.

    Associated Press

  • St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) dives for the puck as Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70), and teammates Karl Alzner (27) and Nicklas Backstrom, of Sweden, defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in St. Louis.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals' Andre Burakovsky, of Austria, tries to pass the puck after falling to the ice during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in St. Louis. The Capitals won 7-3.

    Associated Press

 
By STEVE OVERBEY
Associated Press
 
 

ST. LOUIS -- Andre Burakovsky, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov each had a goal and an assist to lead the Washington Capitals to a 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Jay beagle, Brett Connolly, Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams also scored, and Alex Ovechkin and Daniel Winnik each had two assists to help Washington earn at least a point in its 12th straight game (10-0-2) for an NHL-best 66 points.

Braden Holtby bounced back from his roughest outing of the season with 22 saves. Holtby was pulled after giving up a season-high five goals on 26 shots in an 8-7 overtime loss at Pittsburgh on Monday. He improved to 22-8-4 and 5-0 lifetime against St. Louis.

Alexander Steen scored twice and Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, which has lost its last three against Washington. The blues have also lost five of their last seven at home.

Burakovsky and Beagle scored in the game's first 7 minutes, 41 seconds to give Holtby some breathing room. Connolly and Johansson scored back-to-back goals in 11 seconds in the second period to push the lead to 5-1.

Blues goalie Jake Allen was pulled twice in the contest and gave up four goals on 10 shots in 25:11. He has been lifted in four of his last six games.

NOTES: The Capitals have outscored their opponents 45-17 in the first period this season. The plus-28 margin is the largest opening-period advantage in the league. ... The Blues have given up the first goal in their last eight home games. ... Washington D John Carlson missed his second successive game with a lower body injury. ... St. Louis D Joel Edmundson was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. "We need him to be a little more alert," St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock said.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At Dallas on Saturday.

Blues: At Winnipeg on Saturday night in the opener of a three-game trip.

