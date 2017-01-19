Happy birthday to 5 people in the same family!

Clockwise from top left, Everett McManaway, Bill McManaway, Tess Carroll, Mandi Milner and Randy Hauck. Courtesy of Chris Nelson

What are the odds?

Members of five generations of the McManaway family share the same birthday: Jan. 19.

The Arlington Heights man who started the string was Everett McManaway, who was born in 1891 and died in 1968.

His son, Bill of West Dundee, was born in 1930 and is celebrating his 87th birthday today. He had eight children, none born on Jan. 19, according to eldest daughter Chris Nelson of Wheeling. But his son-in-law, Randy Hauck, born in 1955, shares the birthday -- Nelson jokes that it was a marriage requirement.

Bill's first grandchild, Mandi Milner of Crystal Lake, was born Jan. 19, 1977. As was his first great-grandchild, Tess Carroll of Altamonte Springs, Florida, born in 2003.

After Bill McManaway became sick over the holidays, the family decided to make sure that Hauck, of Lafayette, Indiana, and Tess both made it to this year's celebration, joining Milner, who is very close to her grandfather, both geographically and personally.

Family only will be celebrating today in McManaway's West Dundee home.

"He's doing great," Nelson said of her father. "He's a miracle."