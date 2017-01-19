Trial delayed for Waukegan residents accused of using apartment as drug "lab"

The trial for two people accused of operating an illegal lab to make narcotics in their Waukegan apartment has been delayed until April 17.

Derek A. Ventresca, 28, and Vanessa Zavala, 20, has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, authorities said. Ventresca also denied charges of obstructing justice during their Sept. 29 arraignment, authorities said.

Ventresca remains held in Lake County jail on $250,000 bail. Zavala was released after posting the required 10 percent of her $200,000 bail, authorities said.

The two were charged Aug. 28 with running a chemical drug lab out of their apartment in the 1000 block of Lakehurst Drive, authorities said.

Waukegan police were called to the apartment by the complex manager who was attempting to evict the two. The manager told police he entered the unit and noticed numerous chemicals inside, authorities said. The apartment complex was evacuated for about 12 hours while police investigated the scene.

Officers, who described the scene as a "lab," said illegal narcotics were being processed in the apartment. Specifically, officers said the apartment was being used to manufacture dimethyltryptamine, known as the hallucinogen DMT.

The duo are due back in court Feb. 17.