Gurnee police hunting mall brawl participants

Arrest warrants have been issued for seven adults and two juveniles in connection with a Christmas Eve fight at Gurnee Mills that was posted on social media, authorities said.

Gurnee police announced Thursday they are looking for all nine suspects in the Dec. 24 fight. Police said many in the brawl had fled before officers arrived.

Police said the melee started when two suspects, who had an ongoing dispute, saw each other in Gurnee Mills. Police said the fight video later was posted on social media.

Officers interviewed witnesses and some fight participants. Waukegan police and Gurnee Mills security helped Gurnee investigators identify everyone involved in the brawl.

If found, the two youths will be petitioned to Lake County juvenile court for their roles in the fight, police said.

A judge issued arrest warrants with various bail amounts to the adults after Lake County prosecutors authorized charges against them, police said.

Juan Padilla, 23, of North Chicago was charged with mob action and obstructing justice. His bail is $50,000.

Amanda Ortiz, 22, of North Chicago was charged with aggravated battery and mob action. Her bail is $50,000.

Adonis Skyles, 27, of Waukegan and David Wales Jr., 19, of Gurnee each were charged with mob action and assigned $30,000 bail.

Sapphire Young, Deaja Cherry and Amania Dubose -- all 18 and from North Chicago -- each were charged with mob action and given $20,000 bail.

Gurnee police are asking anyone who knows of the suspects' whereabouts to call them at (847) 599-7000.