updated: 1/19/2017 5:22 PM

Hastert wants assault victim to return $1.7M in hush money

  • Imprisoned former House speaker Dennis Hastert wants one of his sexual abuse victims to return the $1.7 million in hush money the Illinois Republican paid him.

By Michael Tarm and Don Babwin
Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Imprisoned former House speaker Dennis Hastert wants one of his sexual abuse victims to return the $1.7 million in hush money the Illinois Republican paid him.

A filing in a suburban Chicago county court this week made that request on Hastert's behalf in an ongoing civil case.

The 75-year-old is serving a 15-month sentence in federal prison for violating banking laws as he sought to silence the victim.

The filing is a counter claim to the victim's breach-of-contract lawsuit filed last year seeking $1.8 million from Hastert. It says Hastert owes the victim $1.8 million. That's the unpaid amount in a $3.5 million agreement. The victim isn't identified in court papers.

Hastert sexually abused him and other former students at Yorkville High School where Hastert coached wresting before entering politics.

