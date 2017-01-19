Dinners will combat hunger

For the third consecutive year, talented chefs from around Chicago will come to Pizzeria DeVille, 404 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Libertyville, to combat hunger and hardship with three dining opportunities. Chef Series III teams chef Jared Batson Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants on Monday, Jan. 23; features chef Eric Mansavage from the Farmhouse with locations in Chicago and Evanston on Feb. 6; and, closes with chef Ricky Sakoda from Café Selmarie in Chicago on Feb. 20. Tickets are $100 each for dinner, but are limited to 70 seats. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com under the key words chef series, chef series III or Pizzeria DeVille. Proceeds will be donated in equal shares to: Libertyville Township food pantry; Or Shalom synagogue in Vernon Hills; St. Joseph Catholic Church. St. Lawrence Episcopal Church, PADS at United Methodist Church, The Chapel, all in Libertyville.