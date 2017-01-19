Workshop on meeting senior needs

Breaking News Bar
 
A free workshop on meeting senior citizen needs will be held in Grayslake on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Faith Committee of Lake County's Domestic Violence Council will host the workshop, "Taking Care of Seniors in Your Congregation," from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 607 Belvidere Road. Expected topics include the importance of seniors sharing their life stories and ways to keep them connected and engaged with their institution of faith. For more information, call Sandra Bankston at (847) 377-3184.

