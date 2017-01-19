Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/19/2017 9:28 AM

Grain lower, livestock mixed

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 4.40 cents lower at $4.2640 a bushel; March corn was down .60 cent at $3.6420 a bushel; March oats was down 2.60 cents at $2.5420 a bushel while January soybeans lower 7 cents to $10.68 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .23 cent lower at $1.1995 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .20 cent at $1.3120 pound; February lean hogs gained .40 cent to $.6560 a pound.

