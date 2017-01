Lee & Associates broker Wood Dale property sale

WOOD DALE -- Lee & Associates recently represented the seller of a 28,550-square foot industrial building at 875 N. Lively Boulevard in Wood Dale.

Weld Seam Inc. acquired the property from Buy-Rite Wholesale.

Jeff Janda, SIOR, and Mike Plumb, both principals of Rosemont-based Lee & Associates represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer in the agreement was represented by John Hamilton of CBRE.