Report: Aon could sell Aon Hewitt employee benefits outsourcing unit

Aon reportedly may sell its employee benefits outsourcing unit for nearly $4.5 billion. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO, 2005

British insurance broker Aon Plc is reportedly looking to sell Hewitt Associates, its benefits outsourcing unit, for about $4.5 billion in an effort to focus more on its risk management business.

According to a report from Reuters, the deal would undo much of Aon's $4.9 billion purchase of Hewitt Associates in 2010. Aon is reportedly looking to sell the unit to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

Founded in 1940, Hewitt Associates, with offices in Lincolnshire, is a provider of human capital and management consulting services, outsourcing and insurance brokerage services.

Aon is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley on the sale, which has attracted interest from private equity firms, the report said, citing "people familiar with the matter."

Aon did not immediately return calls for further comment.

Headquartered in London, Aon is active in more than 120 countries.