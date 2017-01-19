Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 1/20/2017 9:52 AM

Report: Aon could sell Aon Hewitt employee benefits outsourcing unit

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Aon reportedly may sell its employee benefits outsourcing unit for nearly $4.5 billion.

    Aon reportedly may sell its employee benefits outsourcing unit for nearly $4.5 billion.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO, 2005

 
Daily Herald Report

British insurance broker Aon Plc is reportedly looking to sell Hewitt Associates, its benefits outsourcing unit, for about $4.5 billion in an effort to focus more on its risk management business.

According to a report from Reuters, the deal would undo much of Aon's $4.9 billion purchase of Hewitt Associates in 2010. Aon is reportedly looking to sell the unit to private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

Founded in 1940, Hewitt Associates, with offices in Lincolnshire, is a provider of human capital and management consulting services, outsourcing and insurance brokerage services.

Aon is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley on the sale, which has attracted interest from private equity firms, the report said, citing "people familiar with the matter."

Aon did not immediately return calls for further comment.

Headquartered in London, Aon is active in more than 120 countries.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account