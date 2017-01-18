Retired USWNT midfielder Heather O'Reilly heads to Arsenal

Retired U.S. women's national team midfielder Heather O'Reilly has signed an 18-month deal with Arsenal.

O'Reilly won three Olympic gold medals and the 2015 World Cup over a 15-year career with the national team before her retirement from international play last September.

She finished her national team career with 231 international appearances, ranking her seventh in team history. She has 47 career goals with the team, 12th on the team's career list, and 55 assists, tied for fifth on the all-time list.

She also played for the Boston Breakers and FC Kansas City of the National Women's Soccer League.

O'Reilly is set to make her debut for Arsenal, part of England's top women's division, at a celebration match Friday marking the retirement of veteran Kelly Smith at the team's Meadow Park field.