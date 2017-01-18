Breaking News Bar
 
Jets hire former Rams assistant Dennard Wilson as DBs coach

Associated Press
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have hired former Rams assistant Dennard Wilson as their defensive backs coach.

Wilson replaces Joe Danna on Todd Bowles staff, which has five other vacancies, including offensive coordinator after Chan Gailey retired after the season.

Wilson was the Rams' defensive backs coach the past two years after serving as the team's defensive quality control coach for three seasons. He also previously served as a scout with Chicago from 2008-11.

The former Maryland defensive back was signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2004 and was on their practice squad before being injured.

The 34-year-old Wilson will be responsible for a unit that struggled mightily this past season and could face major changes. Cornerback Darrelle Revis had a subpar season and could be cut because he'd count $15.3 million against the salary cap next season.

