Jaguars retain Hackett as offensive coordinator, add Hobby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have retained Nate Hackett as offensive coordinator, providing some continuity for quarterback Blake Bortles.

Hackett, who was originally hired as the team's quarterbacks coach before the 2015 season, replaced fired offensive coordinator Greg Olson in late October and helped the Jaguars make strides in a number of categories.

Jacksonville improved its NFL ranking in time of possession (30th to 13th), goal-to-go efficiency (15th to fourth) and red-zone efficiency (16th to fifth) over the final nine games of the season.

The Jaguars' rushing attack made strides under Hackett, too, improving from 30th to fifth in yards per game.

Had the Jaguars (3-13) not kept Hackett, Bortles would have had his fourth coordinator in four seasons.

Jacksonville also hired Marion Hobby as defensive line coach. Hobby has 22 years of coaching experience, including the past six at Clemson, where he served as co-defensive coordinator/defensive ends coach for the national champion Tigers.

