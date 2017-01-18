Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/18/2017 6:45 PM

Jaguars retain Hackett as offensive coordinator, add Hobby

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have retained Nate Hackett as offensive coordinator, providing some continuity for quarterback Blake Bortles.

Hackett, who was originally hired as the team's quarterbacks coach before the 2015 season, replaced fired offensive coordinator Greg Olson in late October and helped the Jaguars make strides in a number of categories.

Jacksonville improved its NFL ranking in time of possession (30th to 13th), goal-to-go efficiency (15th to fourth) and red-zone efficiency (16th to fifth) over the final nine games of the season.

The Jaguars' rushing attack made strides under Hackett, too, improving from 30th to fifth in yards per game.

Had the Jaguars (3-13) not kept Hackett, Bortles would have had his fourth coordinator in four seasons.

Jacksonville also hired Marion Hobby as defensive line coach. Hobby has 22 years of coaching experience, including the past six at Clemson, where he served as co-defensive coordinator/defensive ends coach for the national champion Tigers.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account