How White Sox pitching prospect Kopech hit 110 mph in drill

New Chicago White Sox pitching prospect Michael Kopech is lighting up radar guns again and attracting more attention in the process.

On Tuesday, Kopech was clocked at 110 mph during a training session drill at APEC in Tyler, Texas.

Acquired from the Boston Red Sox in December in the Chris Sale trade, Kopech made headlines last season when he threw a 105-mph fastball pitching for high Class A Salem.

"I guess it wouldn't feel much different than some guys throwing 95," Kopech said when asked about hitting 105. "It just happened to work out that way. The ball was coming out of my hand really easy. I was feeling pretty fresh."

As for throwing 110 mph on Tuesday, Kopech did hit that figure but not off the pitching mound.

He took a running start at the APEC facility and threw an underload (4-ounce) baseball into a net from roughly 15 feet away. He was running on a flat surface, not a mound

It's not a legitimate 110 mph in a major-league game, but it is another reason for the White Sox to be excited about the 20-year-old Kopech and his power arm potential.