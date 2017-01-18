Dawn Patrol: Naperville's Main Street Promenade sold for $88 million

COURTESY OF RETAIL PROPERTIESOak Brook-based Retail Properties of America Inc. has bought Main Street Promenade in downtown Naperville for about $88 million.

Main Street Promenade in downtown Naperville was purchased by Oak Brook-based Retail Properties of America Inc. for about $88 million. Full story

Police question person of interest in death of Glendale Heights woman

Police are questioning someone they think was involved in the death of a Glendale Heights woman whose body officers discovered Tuesday morning. Full story

Waukegan GameStop robbed

Police are investigating the report of a Waukegan GameStop employee having been held up at gunpoint Monday. Full story

Mundelein woman goes missing

A Mundelein woman who was last seen in Lakemoor has been missing for more than a week, police say. Full story

Construction worker hurt in tollway crash

A construction worker was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a driver struck a work truck on I-90 near Schaumburg. Full story

- Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Feminist professor and author Roxane Gay was the keynote speaker during North Central College's Martin Luther King Jr. Week.

North Central College turned to stories to honor Martin Luther King Jr. during this week of remembrance and to a storyteller whose writings have been hailed as the "quintessential exploration of modern feminism." Full story

Authorities believe this man is responsible for multiple identity thefts. - Courtesy of Naperville police

The Naperville Police Department's financial crimes unit is trying locate a man authorities believe is responsible for multiple identity thefts. Full story

Two charged in Elgin car burglary

A Chicago man and woman are accused of working together to burglarize a vehicle in Elgin. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 34 degrees this morning. Partly sunny skies with a high of 43 degrees today. Lows tonight around 34. Full story.

Traffic

Work is causing restrictions on Washington Street between Lake Street and Haryan Way in Grayslake. Full story.

The Mavericks' Harrison Barnes shoots over Rajon Rondo (9) and Robin Lopez (8) during the second half Tuesday night's game at the United Center. The Mavericks defeated the Bulls 99-98. - Associated Press

The Bulls couldn't close a tight game against Dallas on Tuesday. They gave up a wide-open 3-pointer to Wesley Matthews with 11 seconds left, then Dwyane Wade missed at the buzzer as the Bulls lost to Dallas 99-98. See Mike McGraw's take here.

Blackhawks left wing Vinnie Hinostroza is congratulated as he passes the team box after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period Tuesday night in Denver. The Blackhawks won 6-4. - Associated Press

Fourth-line players Dennis Rasmussen, Nick Schmaltz and Andrew Desjardins helped stake the Blackhawks to an early lead against host Colorado, and a late rally fueled by Vinnie Hinostroza secured a 6-4 win Tuesday night. Read John Dietz's take here.