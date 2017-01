Crash closes Algonquin Road in Algonquin

An early morning single-car crash in Algonquin has Algonquin Road closed, authorities said.

Algonquin Road is closed between Pyott Road and the Route 31 bypass, authorities said.

Sigalert is reporting the vehicle hit a pole around 1:41 a.m.

Algonquin police did not release information regarding injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.