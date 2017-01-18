St. Charles man charged with DUI in DeKalb teen's death

hello

A St. Charles man has been charged in connection with a four-vehicle crash Tuesday night that killed a DeKalb teenager and seriously injured an Elgin resident, according to the DeKalb County sheriff's office.

John Yanni, 25, of the 100 block of South 18th Street, was driving a pickup truck at 7:18 p.m. on Route 38 east of Peace Road in DeKalb County when he collided with a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old from DeKalb, according to a sheriff's report.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Elgin passenger in the vehicle was taken to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with serious injuries, authorities said.

Yanni, who was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with injuries that were not life-threatening, faces charges of driving under the influence and improper lane change, the sheriff's office said.

Drivers of the other two vehicles -- men from DeKalb and Cortland -- were not injured, authorities said.