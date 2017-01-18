Breaking News Bar
 
Crystal Lake Dist. 47 board approves teachers contract

Teachers in Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 will get a 3.75 percent pay raise each year through August 2020 as part of a new contract approved Tuesday.

The District 47 school board unanimously approved the four-year contract affecting 691 certified teachers retroactive to August 2016. It includes changes to insurance and retirement benefits, and commitments between the district and union to establish committees to change the way teachers are trained and to review planning time for educators.

"This contract keeps us competitive with the local market for educational professionals, so we can continue to attract and retain the very best teachers for our students and our community," school board President Jeff Mason said.

The district serves 7,569 students.

This contract is a departure from previous contracts that spanned three years. After a year of negotiations, the agreement was ratified by the Crystal Lake Elementary Teachers Association members Jan. 12.

"Throughout the many months of negotiations, both sides remained focused on fiscal responsibility and the welfare of students and teachers," union Co-President Kristin Leidy-Semprit said.

