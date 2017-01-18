Norge ski tournament postponed

Unseasonably warm temperatures have forced organizers to cancel this weekend's Norge Ski Jump International Winter Tournament in Fox River Grove for the first time in 112 years.

The event was expected to draw roughly 50 professional ski jumpers from Finland, Norway, Slovenia, and the United States to the slopes in Fox River Grove.

It has been postponed to Feb. 11 and 12. All purchased buttons for this weekend's tournament are transferable.

The club has five hills -- 5, 10, 25, 40 and 70 meters high. It is the first leg of the grueling U.S. Cup Five Hills Tournament.

Among the local hopefuls are Michael Glasder of Cary, Kevin Bickner of Wauconda, A.J. Brown of Fox River Grove, and Casey Larson, 18, of Barrington.

About 30 junior participants between 6 and 17 years old will compete on the smaller hills starting at noon Feb. 11 for a chance to win trophies and medals. Professional ski jumpers will compete starting at noon Feb. 12 on the 70-meter hill.

Winners will receive cash prizes -- the tournament champion will take home several hundred dollars.

About 1,000 spectators typically attend the junior tournament, and roughly 5,000 spectators are expected for the professional competition.

Admission buttons can be purchased in advance for $10 from local merchants, $11 online or $15 at the gate. Call the Norge Ski Club at (847) 639-9718 or visit norgeskiclub.com.