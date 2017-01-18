Hampshire man out on bail accused of sexual abuse in Elgin

A 22-year-old Hampshire man who was free on bail after being charged with two felonies 10 months ago was charged last weekend with criminal sexual abuse.

Timothy J. Clark, of the 44W500 block of Oakshire Lane, was arrested on a warrant charging him with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse from a November case in Elgin.

Elgin police did not immediately respond to a Freedom of Information Act request Tuesday seeking information about the case.

Clark was charged with residential burglary March 18 and with felony theft of less than $500 March 28, court records show.

Clark has a previous conviction for felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle from June 2009 in Pingree Grove in which he was sentenced to boot camp in lieu of a five-year prison term, records show. Clark and two others stole a vehicle and drove to Calvert County, Maryland, where they were arrested after the car broke down.

Clark was being held at the Kane County jail on $350,000 bail and is due in court Friday. He faces up to 26 years in prison if found guilty.