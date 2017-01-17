Breaking News Bar
 
Report: Oregon players hospitalized after intense workouts

  • FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Autzen Stadium is shown as Oregon plays Washington in an NCAA college football game in Eugene, Ore. The Oregonian reported on Jan. 16, 2017, that at least three Oregon players have been hospitalized following a series of intense workouts. The university tells the newspaper it has âimplemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences.â

Associated Press
EUGENE, Ore. -- At least three Oregon football players have reportedly been hospitalized following a series of intense workouts.

The Oregonian reported (http://bit.ly/2iCfSGt ) late Monday that the players remain hospitalized after being taken there late last week.

The school didn't immediately identify the players who were hospitalized. It says in a statement to the newspaper that it will continue to monitor and support the players as they recover. The university says it has "implemented modifications as we transition back into full training to prevent further occurrences."

The newspaper reports that the mother of one of the players says her son has been diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a condition that occurs when muscle tissue breaks down and leaks into the blood stream. The condition can cause kidney damage.

